PUBG Update Adds a Reputation System

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ latest update has introduced a new Reputation System to the battle royale game to improve player behavior and online experiences. This new Reputation System will affix a Reputation Level to players’ accounts so that others can see where they stand within the community. Through this system, players can preview others’ accounts to see what kind of players they’ll be teaming up with.

The video below that gave a rundown of the contents of the 10.2 Update detailed how the Reputation System will work and the reasoning behind the new feature. The official patch notes for the update expanded on this further by detailing what will make a player’s Reputation Level go up or down.

“Keeping in-game interactions healthy is important to us,” the notes for the new system explained. “We know passions can run high on the Battlegrounds, but toxic behavior is never justified. To help keep things more civil while you kill each other, we’re introducing a new Reputation System to PUBG. This system will assign you a Reputation Level from 0-5 depending on how you treat your fellow players.”

When using the Team Finder feature, you’ll be able to see other players’ Reputation Levels. PUBG’s patch notes for the 10.2 Update broke down how your Reputation Level can be affected by different actions.

PUBG Reputation System

Reputation level will be displayed in the Team Finder and team member list next to player’s names.

Reputation levels are indicative of perceived player behavior. Are you friendly, or are you toxic? Let’s hope the former.

Reputation levels range from 0 to 5, for a total of 6 levels.

Player’s reputation level will naturally increase through normal gameplay in Normal and Ranked Mode Battle Royale matches.

Leaving matches repeatedly and failing to return may lead to your reputation level decreasing.

Reports received for certain negative behavior (obstructing gameplay, verbal abuse, team killing, etc.) may lead to your reputation level decreasing.

Being reported for the suspected use of cheats does not affect reputation level. With that said, reputation levels will be affected greatly after receiving actual bans.

Like other new features and changes that come to PUBG, the Reputation System is currently being previewed in the game’s test servers before getting a live release, so the specifics on how it works could change before its full launch.