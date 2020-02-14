PUBG Update Rebalances Grenades

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ latest update has arrived on the test servers, and with it comes a new Team Deathmatch mode. That’s the big highlight of the update, but it’s far from the only thing that’s changed. PUBG Corp. also took a look at the balance of several different grenades to change things like how much damage the throwables do and other ways the grenades affect players who are in range of their effects.

Like other PUBG updates, the latest patch landed on the test servers first for people to preview the changes before they go live elsewhere. The grenades affected by this patch include the Frag Grenades, Smoke Grenades, Stun Grenades, and the Molotov Cocktail.

The Smoke Grenades received the least amount of changes with only one part of them adjusted while the other grenades were affected much more. You can see each of the changes below.

PC Players: Update 6.2 is now available on the test server! 8 vs 8 Team Deathmatch, changes to grenade balance, Karakin loot changes, Blue Zone and blood effect changes, plus much more now available for testing. Read the full patch notes: https://t.co/LCZf7ml05C — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 13, 2020

Frag Grenades

Vests now mitigate damage received from Frag Grenades, but vest durability isn’t reduced when taking damage from Frags. Damage mitigation amount is dependent on the level of vest worn by the player, with the same % reduction as for bullet damage.

Frags will deal 20% less damage to prone players.

Item weight increased by 50%. Each Frag Grenade now takes 27 inventory capacity, up from 18.

Pulling the pin of a Frag is now louder and audible from further away.

Smoke Grenades

Decreased fuse time from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Stun Grenades

Increased indirect hit effect radius Up to 6.5m, from 5.5m.

Ringing sound now impacts players through walls This matches the Frag Grenade mechanic, although the impact effects a smaller radius.

Added slight camera shake to players near the explosion.

Default fuse time mechanic: Stuns now explode 0.7 sec after first impact, or after fuse timer runs out, whichever comes first. Fuse time without cooking has been increased to 5 sec. 5 second fuse timer when cooking the stun remains unchanged.



Molotov Cocktail

Increased the speed at which fire spreads by 50%.

Fire can now spread slightly further, with an increased damage radius.

Changed the way fire spreads around objects. Fire will now more consistently reach the back side of objects (especially thin objects like trees).

Re-introduced direct damage while standing in fire, in additional to existing damage over time. Players in fire will now take an additional 10 damage per second

Fire now reaches higher and should be obstructed less by small objects.

The changes are now live on the test servers as part of Update 6.2.