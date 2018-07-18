Microsoft Is Giving Away a PUBG Bus

Microsoft’s summer this year is all about PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and it’s giving away an entire bus decked out for the game to celebrate.

PUBG Corp. creative director and PUBG creator Brendan Greene and Xbox Games Marketing GM Aaron Greenberg unveiled the PUBG bus on Wednesday with a new video released to kick off the Summer of PUBG as Microsoft is calling it. Created by West Coast Customs, the PUBG bus is making a trip through some prime summer conventions before being given away to one lucky contest winner.

“A summer of PUBG means a summer filled with big announcements, fun at tradeshows, and a sweepstakes to win a one-of-a-kind, tricked out PUBG Bus created by the infamous West Coast Customs!” the Summer of PUBG site teased. “Come join the fun as the PUBG Bus drops by San Diego Comic-Con and PAX West with surprise stops (and guests) along the way!”

The short video above shows Greenberg and Greene talking about what the summer has in store for PUBG players, but if you want to get right to the bus reveal, you can skip ahead to a minute and 20 seconds in. A yellow and black bus with a green Xbox logo emblazoned on the grille, the bus has frying pans for side mirrors with consoles and TVs built into the inside to allow for on-the-go battle royale.

And as the two said in the video, the bus is going to be given away after it completes its journey to places like SDCC and PAX. You can enter the contest to win the bus here, but even if you don’t win the grand prize, you could still take home an entire PUBG setup complete with an Xbox One X and a TV or just a copy of the game itself and an Elite controller.

The full range of prizes that the contest offers can be seen below along with how many of each will be distributed.

Grand Prize – PUBG Bus customized by West Coast Customs (1 winner)

– PUBG Bus customized by West Coast Customs (1 winner) First Prize – A PUBG prize package including a 55″ Samsung QLED TV, an Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS bundle, a 3 month Xbox Live Gold membership, a 3 month Xbox Game Pass membership, and an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. (1 winner)

– A PUBG prize package including a 55″ Samsung QLED TV, an Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS bundle, a 3 month Xbox Live Gold membership, a 3 month Xbox Game Pass membership, and an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. (1 winner) Second Prize – A copy of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS and an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. (10 winners)

PUBG’s big summer starts now with the contest, but expect to see more announcement from Microsoft in the future.