Rage 2 Collector’s Edition Revealed, Includes Singing Mutant Head

Leave it to Bethesda to once again introduce some collector’s editions that we want really badly.

On top of a Fallout 76 collector’s edition that includes a glow-in-the-dark map and a sweet Power Armor map (can’t wait to wear that around the office), the publisher has also revealed two special editions for Rage 2, which is set to make a killing sometime next year. And there’s one that’s a must for those that really, really love those gimmicky singing trout.

The Collector’s Edition, which goes for $119.99, comes in a special box and includes a plastic singing statue named Ruckus the Crusher Talking Head. We’re not sure how many songs it sings, but hanging it in your gaming den wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. On top of that, however, there’s other goods it comes with as well.

It also includes a collector’s poster, a Steelbook, the Rise of the Ghosts expansion, the BFG super weapon (from Doom!), the Nicholas Raine armor and settler pistol, the Mutant Monster truck skin, the Wasteland Wizard cheat codes, a Battle Standard and the Cult of the Death God exclusive mission.

It’s unknown if the game is included, but it looks like it is at this point. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Also introduces is a Deluxe Edition, which comes with the items above that aren’t physical goods, as well as a progress booster. It’s priced for $79.99. Again, it’s likely to come with the game but we’ll let you know if we hear otherwise.

The collector’s edition looks to be another home run for Bethesda, although that talking head may be a bit on the silly side. Perhaps that’s the idea; having something that stands out compared to, say, a statue that’s just going to sit there without anything to say. We’ll certainly take it.

You can catch a glimpse of Ruckus in action in the extended gameplay trailer that we posted last night, along with all sorts of shoot-em-up excitement that has us more than ready to check the game out. It’ll definitely keep us busy and blasting away at post-nuclear enemies, that’s for sure.

Rage 2 releases in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.