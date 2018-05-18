Rage 2 Screenshots, Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Bethesda has revealed the pre-order bonuses for Rage 2, as well as provided the game’s first official batch of screenshots.

Rage 2 might not have a release date yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab yourself a copy. Pre-orders for the game are already live, and to lure you in, Bethesda has provided a healthy amount of bonuses exclusive to copin’ early.

Pre-order before release, and you’ll get the following on-the-house freebies: an exclusive mission called Cult of the Death God, Settler Pistol, Nicolas Raine Armor, and “Mutant Monster Truck.” From the sounds of it, the weapon, armor, and vehicle will require you to complete the missions before you’ll gain access to anything.

GameStop provides the following elevator pitch for the content:

“Pre-Order RAGE 2 to receive the exclusive Cult of the Death God mission, a wild ride that sends Walker after a cult of crazed mutants who have taken to worshipping the image of Nicholas Raine – the hero of the original RAGE. Survive the sewers and fight through hordes of mutants – including the massive and monstrous Abadon Warlock – to receive Raine’s legendary armor along with the fan-favorite Settler Pistol and the new Mutant Monster Truck.”

As mentioned above, there’s also the first fresh-out-of-the-oven batch of screenshots of the game, which you can check out below:

Rage 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently poised to release sometime in 2019.

In case you missed it, earlier this week Bethesda revealed Rage 2 with a fast-paced, over-the-top, adrenaline-fueled gameplay trailer. Since then, there has been confirmation of no loot boxes, as well as word that the game is being developed not only by the first game’s developer id Software, but by Just Cause and Mad Max developer Avalanche Studios.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

Story:

An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.

