Ninja Will Appear as a Playable Character in Raid: Shadow Legends

✖

Later this week, Raid: Shadow Legends will add Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to the game as a playable character. Fans of the Twitch streamer and the free-to-play RPG will be able to get a character based on Ninja by logging in seven days over the next three months. It's worth noting that none of these days have to be consecutive, making this a fairly easy character for players to acquire. The design looks very similar to the streamer, albeit with an RPG makeover. For example, the real Ninja does not have a single wing, and he doesn't typically use a bow or a katana!

"I'm really excited to introduce Raid fans to my Champion, which was designed to match how I've always pictured myself in an RPG," Ninja said in a press release. "As my fans know, I love the RPG genre, and to see myself as a fantasy character with my own set of special skills and attributes is awesome!"

Fans of Ninja will get to see the new playable character in action during a Twitch stream on July 19th. Raid: Shadow Legends is developed by Plarium Global, LTD. Noam Sagie, Plarium's VP of marketing, talked up the collaboration.

"We are thrilled to have one of the world's most famous gamers become a part of the RAID canon," said Sagie. "Ninja isn't just an amazing addition to our Champions because of his positive impact to the gaming industry — he has his own unique skill sets and special attacks that will be an incredible asset to any player's roster. Ninja will bring his fans along for the ride as he explores RAID with his new character across a series of exciting livestreams."

Ninja has appeared in multiple video games throughout his career, including Fortnite and Fall Guys, so Raid: Shadow Legends should make an exciting new addition to that list. It remains to be seen whether or not his new playable character will prove an enjoyable one for players, but Raid fans won't have to wait long to find out for themselves.

Raid: Shadow Legends is available now on PC, iOS, and Android devices.

Are you looking forward to Ninja's appearance in Raid: Shadow Legends? What do you think of the streamer's design in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!