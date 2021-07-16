✖

Ubisoft has announced that its new co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction has been delayed out of 2021 and will now be releasing early in 2022. Originally, the game was slated to launch exactly two months from today on September 16. However, much like many other titles that have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic over the past year, Ubisoft has decided that Extraction would be better off with a bit more time in the oven.

Over on Ubisoft's official website, the Rainbow Six Extraction team explained in further detail the reason for this delay. "Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat," Ubisoft said of the project. "We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play."

Update: We are delaying the release of Rainbow Six Extraction until January 2022. We will use this time to ensure that we bring this immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience to life as we prepare to bring you a truly unique Rainbow Six game. 🔗https://t.co/PuFYrYc3nG — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) July 16, 2021

At this point in time, Ubisoft hasn't provided a specific date within the month of January as to when Rainbow Six Extraction will be releasing. As mentioned, though, this isn't the first game that has been delayed by the publisher in 2021. Far Cry 6, which is likely Ubisoft's biggest game of the year, was originally supposed to launch early on this year. Instead, it's now on track to release in October, assuming that it doesn't get pushed back once again as well. The pandemic has led to many games getting delayed over the past year and a half, and this trend likely is one that won't end soon.

When Rainbow Six Extraction does release next year, it's slated to arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to keep up with our coverage of the game in the coming months, you can follow along at our dedicated hub right here.