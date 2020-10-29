Rainbow Six Quarantine Release Date Delayed

✖

Ubisoft’s seldom-seen Rainbow Six Quarantine has been delayed further beyond its already uncertain timeframe and is now scheduled to be release some time between April 2021 and March 2022. Like many other games and other entertainment releases that have been pushed back this year, the delay was attributed in part to the working complications resulting from COVID-19. This will be the second time that the game has been pushed back following the first delay that included this game and others like Watch Dogs: Legion.

The decision to delay the game was announced in Ubisoft’s latest earnings report where it discussed recent achievements and some of the ways plans have shifted in light of this year’s events. The Rainbow Six Quarantine was one of the casualties of the complications along with Far Cry 6 which has similarly been pushed back to the same timeframe as the new Rainbow Six game.

Frédérick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer at Ubisoft, said both Rainbow Six Quarantine and Far Cry 6 had been pushed back in order to “leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19.” Rainbow Six Quarantine is a very new type of game for Rainbow Six players coming from a franchise that’s usually much more grounded in realism and no-frills combat simulations while Far Cry 6 is of course another installation in one of Ubisoft’s biggest ongoing series.

For those just now catching up with Rainbow Six Quarantine, the game will feature some familiar Operators in quite the unfamiliar way. It’s a three-player PvE-based game where the Operators are tasked with fighting mutated creatures created by alien parasites as opposed to taking down opposing Operators.

“Developed by a new dedicated team at Ubisoft Montreal, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is set several years in the future of the Rainbow Six Universe,” a preview of the game explained. “The Rainbow Operators will face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite infecting human hosts and their surroundings. Set in 3-player coop PVE, players can prepare to launch into tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions as they will risk everything with their squad, every time they step into quarantine.”

Since it was announced, we’ve only gotten one trailer seen above, an opportunity to sign up for the beta, and a release window that’s since become outdated.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is scheduled to release some time between April 2021 and March 2022.