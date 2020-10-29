Far Cry 6 Release Date Delayed

✖

Far Cry 6's release date has been delayed. Previously, the next installment in the Far Cry series was scheduled to hit PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on February 18, 2021. This was announced when the game was revealed back in the summer. However, it's a date the game will no longer be hitting. Today, speaking with its investors during its latest earnings call, Ubisoft confirmed it's pushing both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine out of their Q1 2021 release windows. Unfortunately, Ubisoft doesn't divulge a new date for either game but does note both will not release before April 1, 2021.

According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the development of Far Cry 6, and as a result, the game needs to be pushed so it can reach its full potential. In other words, the game needs more time than originally planned due to the pandemic, and it sounds like this time could be largely used for polish.

"Benefitting from this strong momentum and despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six

Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges

caused by COVID-19, our new non-IFRS operating income targets for 2020-21 remain within the

boundaries we set back in May. Being able to maximize the long term value of our IPs while at

the same time maintaining solid financial targets highlights the increasing recurring nature of our

revenues, the strength of our portfolio of franchises, confidence in our holiday season release

slate and current supportive industry dynamics," said Guillemot to investors."

Again, Ubisoft doesn't share a new date for Far Cry 6 nor does it indicate when we will see the game next, however, the series does have a history of showing up at The Game Awards, so it's possible we will see it this December. However, depending on how far it's being pushed back, it's also quite possible we won't hear about the game until 2021.

Far Cry 6 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.