Rainbow Six Quarantine Beta Signups Now Live

If Ubisoft‘s new Rainbow Six game called Rainbow Six Quarantine caught your eye when it was unveiled during E3, you can now get a head start on playing it now that signups are open for an opportunity to play early. Signups for that opportunity which is presumed to be a beta that’s releasing at some point are now up on the game’s site, though there’s not much else of interest there besides that. You’ll get “custom updates” about the game and will have a shot at being one of the first to play Quarantine.

Simply head to the site that’s been set up for the new Rainbow Six game and you’ll find a spot beneath the E3 teaser where you can enter some information for the chance to play early. Just pick your platform and then sign in with your Ubisoft account information and you’ll be good to go. It’s coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms next year, though there’s no indication yet of when this beta will be playable.

Quarantine shares some characters called Operators with Siege, Ubisoft’s main Rainbow Six game at the moment, though we still don’t know too much about what it’ll actually be like. What we do know though is that it looks to be an evolution of the Outbreak mode Siege players briefly experienced when that mode was added during Operation Chimera. An official description of the game found below coupled with the trailer above gives some insight into what Quarantine will be like. Ubisoft has also offered a deep dive of this trailer to go into more detail about what it’ll be like.

The virus is spreading… ☣ Get the lowdown on #RainbowSixQuarantine here 👇 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 20, 2019

“Developed by a new dedicated team at Ubisoft Montreal, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is set several years in the future of the Rainbow Six Universe,” Ubisoft said. “The Rainbow Operators will face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite infecting human hosts and their surroundings. Set in 3-player coop PVE, players can prepare to launch into tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions as they will risk everything with their squad, every time they step into quarantine.”

Rainbow Six Quarantine does not yet have a release date, but it’s due out sometime in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.