Rainbow Six Quarantine Revealed With New Trailer

Reports arrived last week that pointed to a new Rainbow Six title being revealed during Ubisoft‘s press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. Now that the day is finally upon us, we can confirm that there is indeed a new entry in the Rainbow Six series that is on the way, and it isn’t going to be like the previous installment. Unlike the massively popular Rainbow Six Siege, which features all out PvP combat and strategy, the upcoming Rainbow Six Quarantine will put the focus on a more co-op PvE experience, which will certainly be a change of pace.

It also released a brand-new video that dives into some of the game’s gameplay details. According to Ubisoft, it wants the game to be the Rainbow Six Siege of PvE shooters.

Going into the Ubisoft press conference, fans were not expecting a single-player experience. This was due to the fact that Rainbow Six brand director Alexandre Remy stated the single-player experience is dead in the franchise. “No, no, no. The Rainbow Six solo/singleplayer experience is dead,” Remy said. “For Siege, forget about a solo campaign. We want this game to be a pure competitive multiplayer experience. All of our resources are going in that direction and to invest those resources elsewhere would be a digression.”

Rainbow Six Quarantine is definitely not a single-player experience, so it certainly appears that the devs are done with that option in the Rainbow Six series. As for when the new game will make its way to players, Ubisoft didn’t provide a specific release date, but it did notes the game will release sometime next year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think about all of this? Are you ready to get down on the upcoming Rainbow Six Quarantine experience? Are you glad that they went with a PvE approach?