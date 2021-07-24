Rainbow Six Siege 2 Unlikely to Be Made by Ubisoft

✖

If you have been holding out hope that Ubisoft might one day create a full-blown sequel to Rainbow Six Siege, the publisher's popular multiplayer shooter, then it sounds like you should dash those hope. Even though Siege first released all the way back in 2015, Ubisoft has continued to regularly update the game in major ways multiple times every year. And when it comes to the future plans for the title, it sounds like this trajectory is going to continue for the foreseeable future.

In a recent AMA session over on Reddit, the team behind Rainbow Six Siege was asked about the potential for a sequel to come about at some point in the future. In short, the game's Creative Director, Leroy Athanassoff, explained that this is something that the studio doesn't want to pursue for a number of reasons. "Siege is an evolving game - the Siege of the future will be dramatically different from today's Siege, to the point where we could call it Siege 2. However, as a team, we strongly believe we can bring about these changes in an incremental way, within the current Siege framework," Athanassoff said of the notion of creating a sequel.

"Siege 2 would mean a new game, a new environment, probably a new inventory and maybe a new dev team. We do not feel that this is what is needed for the community," Athanassoff went on to further explain. "We care about your investment in the game, we do not want to move to a new one. Instead, we want to protect your investment and increase its value by making your current “home” (which is SIEGE) even better."

While this might have seemed like a wild idea many years ago, a number of other popular multiplayer games nowadays seem to have no intention of ever receiving a follow-up entry. And even though titles like Overwatch 2 are starting to emerge to buck this trend, it sounds like a formal sequel to Siege isn't something that should be expected to ever see the light of day--at least for now.

So how do you feel about this message from Athanassoff and the team at Ubisoft when it comes to Rainbow Six Siege 2? Would you like to see a fully new game release in the future? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Gameranx]