Rainbow Six: Siege Community Manager Comments On Battle Royale Speculation, “Absurd”

Nowadays, it feels like you have no choice but to succumb to the genre of battle royale. More and more games are adding the popular mode, even if some additions were made in jest. Though not a new genre by any means, the rapid fire success of both PUBG and Fortnite has solidified this particular play style as one to watch out for. Because of this, many games that have yet to make the leap into the world of battle royale are subject to massive amounts of rumors, and Rainbow Six: Siege is no exception.

Just a few days ago, developers and gamers alike were having a field day with the prankster holiday known as April Fool’s. Many game companies poked fun at the insane amount of success this genre has seen over the last year by “announcing” their own version. Rainbow Six Siege made a passing joke at it, but it seems many took the shot at humor seriously. Pair that with the fact that this particular rumor has been circulating for awhile now, well – the Community Manager has had enough.

Ubisoft Community Manager Craig Robinson took to his Twitter account to address the rumors once and for all by telling fans to “relax and think it about it for like … two seconds.”

It’s an April fools joke. You need to relax and think about it for like… two seconds. Battle Royale in Rainbow Six Siege? That’s fucking absurd. — Craig Robinson (@ItsEpi) April 1, 2018

Some thought it might not be a bad idea, despite its “absurd” levels:

Tbf, if Ubi could put together a Battle Royale game that uses the gunplay and mechanics of Siege, you’d have a hit on your hands. 70 million PS4 owners aren’t playing PUBG. — Stu Wood (@DigitalWood) April 3, 2018

For now, we think it’s a safe bet to just assume it’s never going to happen – which is OK! Rainbow Six Siege has been killing it, especially since they kicked off their third year. With more content than ever before, players have more than enough on their hands with the beloved shooter. Besides, not everything has to have a battle royale mode.