New Rainbow Six Siege Details Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X Versions

✖

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege made several appearances during the second Ubisoft Forward event with one of those instances giving players some new details on the next-gen versions of the game. We already knew that the game would be ready for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 whenever they launched, and we now know that it’ll be available to next-gen console buyers as a free upgrade so long as you own the game already. The free upgrade will come alongside notable improvements confirmed for other games that are making the jump to the new consoles.

The free upgrade for Rainbow Six Siege was one of the bigger announcements from the event for those who’ve invested lots of time in the tactical shooter. The game will be ready for the next-gen consoles when they’re available, and if you own it now, you won’t have to pay anything to upgrade.

Once you get the next-gen version, you can look forward to the game being played in 4K and at 120FPS on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well as the newly confirmed Xbox Series S. Those two features have been ones other games have been looking to achieve on the new consoles as well, and we now know that Siege will indeed hit those benchmarks regardless of which console you plan on buying.

Upgrade @Rainbow6Game for next gen consoles at no additional cost to play in 120fps at 4K 😚👌#RainbowSix | #UbiForward — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2020

If you don’t already own the game on a console but plan on getting the new version to see how it plays on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, you can also look forward to only having to pay the same price as the version available now. That might seem like a given, but as we’ve seen from other big announcements, not every game will maintain the standard $60 price tag when it comes to the new consoles. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, for example, will cost $70 instead. It’s likely that other games will follow suit even if they don’t do so right at launch.

It was also confirmed during the event that the next-gen version of the game would support cross-progression and cross-play between the generations which means if you’re going from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5, you won’t lose anything in the process and can still play with your friends who don’t upgrade right away.