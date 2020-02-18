Another PS5 and Xbox Series X Launch Game Revealed

Barring any delays as the result of the coronavirus outbreak, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series will release sometime this holiday season. Unfortunately, there’s been no word of a more specific release date for either console, nor has there been word on what the launch lineup of each will look like. That said, today another PS5 and Xbox Series X launch game was confirmed, and it’s not a new release, but rather one of this generation’s most popular multiplayer games. More specifically, today Ubisoft confirmed that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be ready for the launch of the pair of next-generation consoles.

“I can’t give you a date is because those dates are, in the end, on the people doing the next-gen consoles,” said Ubisoft game director Leroy Athanassof while speaking to Window Central. “What I can tell you is that we are going to be on [PS5 and Xbox Series X] from launch.”

Now, there’s been some scuttlebutt that this quote suggests Ubisoft knows what the release date for both consoles is, but this conflicts with some other rumors that claim neither party has cemented a date internally. Whether this is the case or not, who knows, but it’s worth pointing out.

As you may know, the lineup of games at the launch of a console are usually a bit underwhelming. In other words, it’s a great opportunity for older games to inject new life into their player base. Of course, at the moment, Rainbow Six Siege is doing more than fine in this regard, but getting in at the start of the next console generation could boost the game’s longevity appreciably.

That all said, what’s a bit unclear from this quote is whether or not Ubisoft is planning on native support, or banking on both console’s being backwards compatible with their most recent predecessors. It seems Athanassof is referring to the former, but this isn’t clearly confirmed.

Anyway, as always feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, as you wait for the batch of next generation games to arrive, don’t forget there’s plenty of new games releasing this week, which you can check out courtesy of our latest “Out This Week.”