Rainbow Six Siege Team Reveals Nerf Plans, Including Maverick and Glaz

The Rainbow Six Siege Test server has been popping and Ubisoft is making good on their promise to take in all user feedback and turn it for the better before Operation Grim Sky full launches for all. With the new operators, the team behind the tactical shooter are quickly making the changes that many play testers have been asking for in the hopes of making a much more balanced playing field when the new content arrives.

Out of all of the upcoming changes, Maverick is by far the most noticeable. His blowtorch was immensely powerful, making him an absolute gem to play but terrifying to go up against. Man or wall – nothing was safe from his reach. Luckily (or unluckily, depending on your persepctive), that will be changing here soon before he fully launches.

Below are the full official patch notes from the upcoming nerf-a-lon, as per Ubisoft:

Maverick

Increase the amount of time and damage required for the Blowtorch to destroy Barbed Wire

Maverick is currently too good at removing the Defender’s Barbed Wire. It will now take half of a canister to destroy a single Barbed Wire (approximately 2 seconds). Shooting for 1 second will still reduce the health of Barbed Wire, so it will only take a single melee swing to destroy it afterwards.

Replace Smoke Grenade with Stun Grenade

Including a Smoke Grenade in Maverick’s kit gives him too much utility, and we will be swapping them out for Stun Grenades.

Slightly increase the volume of the Blowtorch

We agree with the feedback we have received regarding the amount of noise that Maverick’s gadget produces.

Blowtorch range:

We would prefer to avoid reducing the range of the Blowtorch if at all possible. This is an extremely delicate aspect of his gadget, and will require months of work to adjust to ensure the gadget still works properly in all situations. If this is absolutely necessary, we will discuss it further down the line, but this will be a last resort adjustment.

Clash:

We are going to monitor Clash’s performance, but do not see an immediate need for any drastic changes. There may be some tweaks in Y3S3.2, depending on what we see when Grim Sky goes live.

Recoil:

Shotgun recoil is not working as intended. We are working on a fix, but will not have it ready by the release of Grim Sky. It will likely come at some point during the Season.

We are going to give this a few weeks and not rush into any adjustments right now. We want to push the secondary weapons to being true secondary weapons, as opposed to their primary weapons. We may go about this in a different way and make adjustments to the recoil in the future, but not prior to the release of Grim Sky.

Hibana:

Reduce the number of pellets required to destroy a hatch from 6 to 4.

With the change to how our game handles non-binary hatch destruction, multiple X-KAIROS pellets are required to destroy a hatch. In order to prevent issues from 1-2 pellets not landing properly on the hatch and requiring a second volley of pellets, we have reduced the total number required.

Zofia:

Reduce the number of concussion grenades for KS79 Lifeline from 4 to 3.

Zofia currently has too much utility, which leads to her being able to burn the Defender’s ADS too easily, or take a room without much of a contest. This adjustment will require her to be more thoughtful about when and where she chooses to use her concussion grenades.

Glaz:

Glaz is no longer able to destroy Castle’s Armored Panels with the OTs-03.

Originally, we had a bug that prevented Glaz from being able to destroy Castle’s Armored Panels. As this makes sense, and is a positive way of adjusting both Operators, we have decided not to fix it. The next step of this interaction will be to prevent Glaz from shooting through the Armored Panel. We are not able to deliver that with Y3S3.0, but it is likely coming with the Y3S3.2 patch.

Dokkaebi:

Implementing a time limit for the phone calls (7-8 seconds and the call ends) is interesting, but requires UI development time. This is not something we can include with Grim Sky, but may be something we look at in the future.