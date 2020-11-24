Rainbow Six Siege PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date and Details Revealed

✖

Ubisoft shared some of the first details on the next-gen versions of Rainbow Six Siege this week to detail how the acclaimed game will play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. Enhanced graphics made possible by the new consoles’ upgraded capabilities will of course be in effect while some platform-exclusive features will also be available depending on whether you’re playing on the Xbox or the PlayStation. This new version of Rainbow Six Siege is scheduled to be released on December 1st.

On each of the new consoles, Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to choose from either a Performance or Resolution mode to play the game in different ways. Performance will target 120FPS with 4K Dynamic Resolution Scaling on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X while the Xbox Series S will target 120FPS at 1080p. The Resolution Mode will target 60FPS at a 4K resolution on the primary next-gen consoles with the Series S targeting 60FPS at 1728p. Higher framerates in the Performance Mode are likely what we’ll see next-gen owners going for given the competitive nature of the game, though those looking for a more consistent framerate can always opt for the Resolution Mode.

Rainbow Six Siege meets enhance performance on next-gen consoles. 🎮 Learn more about what this change will bring by reading the full blog here >> https://t.co/znrecXEH0Q pic.twitter.com/e0wm0tvCMF — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 24, 2020

On the PlayStation 5, Rainbow Six Siege will support the use of the DualSense’s features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, though it wasn’t specified how the game would use those capabilities. The PlayStation 5 version will also support Activities to jump players from different events to game modes quickly. On the Xbox Series X and Series S, Rainbow Six Siege owners will see the Quick Resume feature being used to let them jump back and forth quickly between the game and whatever else they may be playing.

Regardless of what platform you’re playing on, some good news with this Rainbow Six Siege upgrade that’s become standard by now is that the game will support cross-play and cross-progression within the same family of consoles. That means PlayStation 4 owners can play with those on the PlayStation 5, and the same goes for those on the Xbox consoles as well. Ubisoft said it hears the community on requests for full cross-play and will explore the possibility of adding that support in the future.

Rainbow Six Siege on the new consoles will also be granted through a free upgrade for those who already own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.