Rainbow Six Siege Adding Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has revealed its next operator and it's none other than Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher, who seems to be everywhere these days, but yet still can't get a new game himself. Unfortunately for Ubisoft, this announcement was ruined by a few leaks and rumors that spoiled the surprise, but it's still generating plenty of hype.

To accompany the announcement, Ubisoft has also revealed a new trailer revealing how Sam Fisher will look in the online tactical shooter. That said, the trailer doesn't reveal much, but there's a reason for this. In the trailer, Ubisoft confirms a full reveal is coming this Sunday on August 16. How deep this reveal will be, who knows, but hopefully it includes gameplay because the current teaser does not.

Sam Fisher won't be the whole reveal though. The reveal will focus on the larger Operation Shadow Legacy, which Sam Fisher will release alongside. Again though, it's unclear how extensive and forthcoming this "reveal" will be.

Beyond the date for the full reveal, details are currently scarce on the in-house Ubisoft crossover. All that accompanies the trailer is "Prepare. Execute. Vanish." Obviously, this is a hint at the assassin and stealth master, but that's all it is: a hint.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also scheduled to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year when both next-gen consoles release. As for a sequel to the 2015, there's still no word of a direct follow-up, but we do know a spin-off, Rainbow Six Quarantine, is in development at set to release sometime this year or next.

"Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical first-person shooter with intense 5v5 team matches," reads an official pitch of the game. "Attack or defend with your choice of a variety of unique operators. Enter the siege with an active community of over 25 million players. Face intense close-quarters combat, tactical team play, and explosive action in every moment. A live ongoing service adding new operators, seasonal customization items, new and upgraded maps, and more."

