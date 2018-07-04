Rainbow Six Siege Gets Into the Summer Spirit With These Skins

Get those Capri Suns ready, Rainbow Six Siege players, because Summer has officially arrived in the tactical shooter! Ubisoft just announced their limited time only Sunsplash Collection and the best part? Players get two free packs simply for logging in! They also added, “Get unique customization items for Lesion, IQ and Dokkaebi until July 17th. There are no duplicates.”

From weapon skins, to unique charms (even a flip flop!), to all new looks for the operators themselves! Here’s a brief overview of what’s new to the game, courtesy of Ubisoft themselves from their recent blog post:

Take a dip with Dokkaebi’s exclusive and limited-time customization items from the Sunsplash collection. The Scuba Six uniform, Freedive headgear, Orange Peel weapon skin, and Diving for Intel charm are available only in the Sunsplash Collection.

Soak up the breeze with IQ’s exclusive and limited-time customization items from the Sunsplash collection. The Sonoran Chill uniform, Easy Train headgear, Summer Bloom weapon skin, and Flip-Flop charm are available only in the Sunsplash Collection.

Get your tiki fix with Lesion’s exclusive and limited-time customization items from the Sunsplash collection. The Blue Hibiscus uniform, Summer Cool headgear, Subtropical weapon skin, and Tiki Teeth charm are available only in the Sunsplash Collection.

And don’t worry, they aren’t straying from their philosophy against pay-to-win. All items seen here are purely cosmetic and will in no way impact how the game itself plays. You know, other than just making you look cool as hell.

For items not received in the two free packs, the option to purchase them is also available for those looking to spend some IRL cash. The collection as a whole runs about 2700 R6 Credits, which for those that may be unaware equates to about 23 bucks. But come on, it’s worth it, because now Lesion can now pull off those epic dad jokes with those Cargo shorts! “Don’t worry about your stuff, Lesion, you just focus on making friends” – his cargo shorts, probably.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Summer collection is also available from now until July 17th, so act fast!