Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's New Character Will Be Playable

During last week's PlayStation 5 reveal event, Sony and Insomniac Games revealed Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The game already seems to have longtime fans excited for the next series entry, but Rift Apart's all-new female character seems to be generating quite a bit of interest, herself! The currently nameless Lombax appeared at the conclusion of the game's trailer, and Insomniac Games has now confirmed that the character will be playable in Rift Apart. Further details are extremely limited, but it seems likely that the character's star will only shine brighter as the PS5 game gets closer to release.

Fans concerned that the female Lombax might replace Ratchet in the upcoming game can rest assured, as Insomniac has confirmed that both characters will be playable in Rift Apart. Unfortunately, it's not known exactly how their abilities might differ, or how players might alternate between them during gameplay. As of this writing, Insomniac seems to be keeping additional details about the game (and the new character) pretty quiet!

The PlayStation 5 reveal event was a pretty big one for Insomniac Games. In addition to Rift Apart, Sony also debuted Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an all-new game set to release in winter 2020. While the female Lombax won't appear in place of Ratchet in Rift Apart, Miles Morales appears to be the sole star of Insomniac's other upcoming game. Peter Parker appears to be taking a much-needed break following Marvel's Spider-Man, while Miles takes the spotlight on PlayStation 5. For those unfamiliar with the comics, Miles has a number of abilities that differ from Peter Parker, and those will be represented in the game. That alone should make the game stand out from its predecessor.

Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. #RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/aMDSAB77iG — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 16, 2020

While Sony has revealed a winter 2020 release window for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, fans aren't quite sure when to expect Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart; it seems to be yet another mystery surrounding the game! Regardless of when the game releases, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will appear exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

