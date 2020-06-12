Ratchet & Clank Fans Are Loving Rift Apart's New Character
The Playstation 5 event shattered a lot of fans' expectations on Thursday, as it previewed just some of the games and franchises that will be on the upcoming console. One of the most hyped-about reveals was a trailer for a new Ratchet & Clank game, which is titled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The brief teaser gave fans a lot to take in -- breathtaking graphics, surreally-good load times, and the debut of an entirely new character. The light blue-colored Lombax was seen towards the end of the trailer, after the game's two titular characters were seemingly separated by some sort of rift.
The new, currently-unnamed character quickly sparked a firestorm on social media, with fans of the franchise curious to see what role they will ultimately have. The gender of the character has also been a topic of conversation, as female Lombaxes had previously been established to not have tails. While it seems like Rift Apart will be retconning that in some way and having this new character be female, some fans have already headcanon-ed the new character as transgender or nonbinary.
Either way, it's safe to say that fans are excited to see what's in store for this new Ratchet & Clank character. While we all wait for Rift Apart's release, here are some of our favorite reactions to the new character.
Same
Who IS SHE I NEED A NAME MY HEART #ratchetandclank pic.twitter.com/iTDy2C8piN— 🌙✨Lucky Yokai✨🌙(BLM) (@Lucky_Yokai) June 11, 2020
HYPE
HOLY SHIT LOOK AT HER MY GIRL I DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'RE CALLED BUT FEMALE LOMBAX FEMALE LOMBAX FEMALE LOMBAX FEMALE LOMBAX pic.twitter.com/BdRKVeqkFH— SaoryEmanoelle (@SaoryEmanoelle) June 11, 2020
Yup
okay she’s adorable tho.... #RatchetAndClank pic.twitter.com/iRsS0AiGqz— dazy ✨🍃 (@dazykins) June 11, 2020
LOL
Me: OK I have high-end PC, I will never buy new Playstation ever again.— Silly Foxie ÙwÚ (@realGamermac) June 11, 2020
Sony: So we are making Ratchet and Clank with female lombax for PS5.
Me: pic.twitter.com/Fn0UyP3SXW
Amazing
female lombax with a tail? ratchet & clank said trans rights, happy pride https://t.co/409Ou1GFgZ— Grace Shields Wants to Attack and Dethrone God (@_grashi) June 11, 2020
Truth
this girl is going to have 8000000000000 fanarts within the next 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/P423Chq8GH— Aura🔥 (@MOOMANiBE) June 11, 2020
Good
*me, on my knees, praying* please dont let the new lombax be a love interest and for the love of god please let the writing do her justice— Neftin brainrot🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@LombaxFloof) June 12, 2020
Bless
Happy pride month to the the new trans lombax and the new trans lombax only pic.twitter.com/5TsnFuetGA— fool (@sad_poptarts) June 11, 2020
A Glow Up
Can we talk about the Ratchet and Clank female lombax design glow up? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tKCDl4Bv4h— Laura Parker (@feraladylaura) June 11, 2020
Accurate
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart #PS5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/MDRepQTuM5— Pan-Pizza (@RebelTaxi) June 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.