Ratchet & Clank Fans Are Loving Rift Apart's New Character

The Playstation 5 event shattered a lot of fans' expectations on Thursday, as it previewed just some of the games and franchises that will be on the upcoming console. One of the most hyped-about reveals was a trailer for a new Ratchet & Clank game, which is titled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The brief teaser gave fans a lot to take in -- breathtaking graphics, surreally-good load times, and the debut of an entirely new character. The light blue-colored Lombax was seen towards the end of the trailer, after the game's two titular characters were seemingly separated by some sort of rift.

The new, currently-unnamed character quickly sparked a firestorm on social media, with fans of the franchise curious to see what role they will ultimately have. The gender of the character has also been a topic of conversation, as female Lombaxes had previously been established to not have tails. While it seems like Rift Apart will be retconning that in some way and having this new character be female, some fans have already headcanon-ed the new character as transgender or nonbinary.

Either way, it's safe to say that fans are excited to see what's in store for this new Ratchet & Clank character. While we all wait for Rift Apart's release, here are some of our favorite reactions to the new character.