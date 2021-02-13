Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Features Nostalgic Callback to Original Games

✖

Insomniac Games finally revealed the release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart only a few days ago, but in the process of announcing this launch day, the studio also revealed another piece of juicy information. This secondary reveal deals with a specific skin and weapon that Ratchet can equip in the game, and if you’ve been a fan of the series for quite some time, it’s something that should be quite nostalgic.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac revealed that those who pre-order the Digital Standard Edition of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be able to obtain a few extra goodies. One of these additions comes in the form of the Carbonox armor, which made its first appearance in Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando. The skin has long been a fan-favorite and Insomniac has totally overhauled its design in Rift Apart to account for ray tracing and other next-gen graphical qualities.

To go along with the Carbonox armor, players who pre-order the game will also get the Pixelizer weapon to use in Rift Apart. This is one gun that many might be more familiar with as it was featured more recently in 2016’s Ratchet & Clank reboot for PlayStation 4. Much like the Carbonox armor, the Pixelizer has also been touched-up and looks much nicer on the PlayStation 5.

Conversely, if you opt to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, you’ll still be able to obtain the Pixelizer and Carbonox armor. In addition, you’ll also be able to get five more armor sets, a sticker pack for photo mode, and a digital art book and soundtrack. Both versions of the game are available to buy now on the PlayStation Store if you’d like to pick either up ahead of time.

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to release later this year on June 11, 2021. It will also be exclusive to the PS5, so if you haven't picked up Sony's next-gen console just yet, you have a few more months to do so.

