Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Includes Easter Eggs Associated With Other PlayStation Mascots

Ratchet and Clank are perhaps the two surviving "mascots" when it comes to the PlayStation brand as a whole. But back in the PlayStation 2 era, Ratchet and Clank had many other mascot friends that many fans around the world loved just as much. While many of those franchises have since diminished over the years, those at Insomniac Games decided to include some Easter eggs related to other beloved PlayStation characters from the past in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

**Spoilers for some aspects of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart can be found below.**

There are a handful of PlayStation properties that Insomniac decided to pay homage to in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart but perhaps the two most notable are that of Jak and Daxter (which was developed by Naughty Dog) and Sly Cooper (which was originally created by Sucker Punch Productions). While one of the ways in which it alludes to Jak, Sly, and a number of other PlayStation games is via audio logs that you can come across, this collaboration is taken one step further by seeing some of these characters actually appear in the flesh.

The ultimate weapon that you can acquire in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is that of the RYNO 8. The gun is one that cannot be obtained until you acquire all 10 Spybots, but once you do, it allows you to open portals to other dimensions. Essentially, the gun brings in one random object from another dimension and sends it crashing to the ground, dealing damage to all enemies within the vicinity of where it lands.

While many of the items that come crashing in are somewhat random in nature, others are associated directly with PlayStation. For instance, both Sly Cooper and Jak are two of the characters that can appear thanks to the RYNO 8. Although they don't stick around for long, they do briefly look around before then assumedly disappearing back to their own dimension.

In addition, other PlayStation properties make an appearance as well. Some of these include various robot enemies from Horizon Zero Dawn, the jeep from Uncharted 4, and even Fizzie from Sunset Overdrive. Basically, the RYNO 8 is one big reference machine to the larger PlayStation ecosystem. So while you won't get it until late in Rift Apart, it's definitely worth playing through the game all over again and using the RYNO 8 frequently to see what it has to offer.

As a whole, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is going to be available tomorrow on June 11 exclusively on PlayStation 5. If you'd like to read our own review of the title, you can check out my thoughts right here.