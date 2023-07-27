Ravensburger Reveals Gen Con 2023 Products, Including First Disney Lorcana Sales (Exclusive)

Ravensburger is gearing up for a big Gen Con, and ComicBook.com has all the details. Gen Con is just a week away and it appears that Ravensburger will once again be the talk of the popular tabletop game convention. This year, Ravensburger is set to premiere Disney Lorcana, the hotly anticipated trading card game featuring Disney characters. Additionally, Ravensburger is also hosting the first ever Disney Villainous tournament in North America and will have several exclusive promos for its other games, including a Boba Fett pin for its Star Wars Villainous expansion Scum and Villainy and an Ursula pin to promote its Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil release.

A full slate of Ravensburger's events and sales can be found below, including prices and purchase limits for Disney Lorcana. Additionally, be sure to check out our interview with Ravensburger NA CEO Stephane Madi about how the company prepared for what might be their biggest Gen Con ever.

General Sales Info

Disney Lorcana will be sold only at Ravensburger Booth 2001, while all other Games, Puzzles, and CreArt will be sold BOTH the Ravensburger Booth 2001 AND Ravensburger Event Hall Space in Hall B.

All events are sold out except for Villainous Casual Puzzling and 2 of our Minecraft Games and Puzzle events. The Disney Villainous Tournament and Disney Lorcana Finale Tournament are by invite-only, so they will not show as sold out.

DISNEY LORCANA

Disney Lorcana Products and Pricing (MSRP) for Gen Con:

Booster Display (24 packs): $143.76

Individual Booster Pack: $5.99

Starter Deck: $16.99

Deck Box: $5.99

Card Sleeve Pack: $9.99

Neoprene Play Mat: $19.99

10 Page Portfolio: $19.99

Disney Lorcana Purchase Policy:

Individual purchases are limited to the following per transaction:

(1) Booster Display (24 packs)

(1) of each Starter Deck (Amber/Amethyst, Ruby/Emerald, Sapphire/Steel)

(1) Individual Booster Pack

(1) Card Sleeve Pack

(1) Deck Box

(1) Neoprene Play Mat

(1) 10 Page Portfolio

For accessories, customers can purchase (1) of each type of accessory, NOT (1) of each design.

Artist Signings

Disney Lorcana artist Nicholas Kole will have an official booth signing schedule throughout the weekend in the Ravensburger booth. The schedule is:

Thursday 8/2, Friday 8/3, and Saturday 8/4

4-4:30pm

5-5:30pm

GAMES:

Disney Villainous Tournament

North America's first official Disney Villainous tournament

Structure: Each tournament round is 90 minutes to setup and complete a 2-player game. 32 contestants to start – they will be given a Villains packet (per-assigned). Play Rock, Paper, Scissors to determine who can pick their villain first. Tournament is single elimination and there are five rounds to determine the ultimate winner.

First place receives:

Disney Villainous playmat

Disney Villainous: Filled with Fright – 1 month early.

Disney Villainous trophy, "The Golden Cauldron"

Other Ravensburger Game Events

Learn-to-Play The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game

Minecraft Games and Puzzling – slots still available

How to Pitch Your Board Game! (panel)

Game Deals at Show

For deals (while supplies last):

Buy Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition), get Disney Villains Card Game and a Disney Villainous Ursula pin for free.

Buy Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy, get a Star Wars Villainous Boba Fett pin for free.

Buy The Quest for El Dorado (Vincent Dutrait Edition), get exclusive promo cards expansion for free.

Pre-Sale Deals

Seven Games/Deals/Puzzles for Pre-Sale at Gen Con, each with multiple pickup times spread across all 4 days. All events are live and can be shared, and all Pre-Sale events will end on Saturday, July 29th before the show begins. Each link goes to the individual game tickets, and then everyone has the option to choose their times for each game pickup.

Gen Con licensed puzzle Gradient Genevieve

Pick up 8/3, 8/4, or 8/5 from 1:30-2:30pm

https://www.simpletix.com/e/pre-sale-pick-up-for-ravensburgers-first-g-tickets-138096



Gen Con Pre-Sale – Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy plus FREE Villainous Boba Fett Pin!

Pick up 8/3, 8/4, or 8/5 from 5-6pm

https://www.simpletix.com/e/gen-con-pre-sale-star-wars-villainous-scum-tickets-139417



Gen Con Pre-Sale – Labyrinth D100

Pick up 8/3, 8/4, or 8/5 from 5-6pm

https://www.simpletix.com/e/pre-sale-gen-con-labyrinth-d100-tickets-139420

Pre-Sale Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil plus FREE Disney Villains Card Game AND FREE Disney Villainous Ursula pin!

Pick up Aug 3, 4 or 5 from 5-6pm

https://www.simpletix.com/e/pre-sale-disney-villainous-introduction-to-tickets-139424

Pre-Sale Buy Scotland Yard: Sherlock Holmes, get a copy of echoes: The Cursed Ring for FREE!

Pick up 8/3, 8/4. or 8/5 from 5-6pm

https://www.simpletix.com/e/pre-sale-buy-scotland-yard-sherlock-holmes-tickets-139426

Gen Con Pre-Sale Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions

Pick up 8/3, 8/4, or 8/5 from 5-6pm

https://www.simpletix.com/e/pre-sale-marvel-villainous-twisted-ambitio-tickets-139427





That's Not A Hat Promo

Ravensburger will be handing out mini versions of the game. If people film themselves and their friends playing the game, they can come back to our booth (2001) during Gen Con to exchange for the full game.

PUZZLES

Limited Edition Gen Con Puzzle

Title: Gradient Genevieve

Piece Count: 500pc

MSRP: $24.99

Description: Introducing the limited-edition Gradient Genevieve Jigsaw Puzzle: a captivating experience showcasing the legendary Genevieve dragon set against a vibrant gradient backdrop. This puzzle consists of 500 carefully cut pieces, forming a collectible masterpiece that embodies the essence of Gen Con. Immerse yourself and witness the dragon come to life.

Casual Puzzling:

3 separate events

Casual Lord of The Rings Puzzling

Casual Villainous Puzzling (x2)

Minecraft Games & Puzzling (x3) – a time for attendees to explore the world of Minecraft via our Games & Puzzles

Speed Puzzling:

Speed Puzzle Palooza (3 separate events – already all sold out)