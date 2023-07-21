Disney Lorcana Reveals Deep Cut Treasure Planet Card

Disney Lorcana is prepared to make some deep cuts into Disney's IP, based on a card revealed today. During a Q&A session on Twitter with co-designer Steve Warner, Disney Lorcana revealed several new cards, including one that features John Silver from the 2002 movie Treasure Planet. The card, seen in the tweet below, is a 6-Ink cost Emerald Card with 5 Strength and 5 Willpower. John Silver, Alien Pirate's strength is in its ability to tack on the Reckless keyword ability to an opposing character of their choosing. A Reckless character can't quest (which is the primary way a player collects Lore to win the game) and must challenge on their turn, so John Silver essentially can force a player to not score needed Lore and instead take damage during a challenge.

Steve: How do you feel about Treasure Planet? pic.twitter.com/9bgHWZ3vVl — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) July 21, 2023

While most of the cards previewed for Disney Lorcana involve popular characters from Disney's deep vault of animated features and shorts, this particular reveal definitely appeals to the Disney connoisseur who wants more than just Mickey Mouse or Elsa. It's unclear what all Ravensburger has access to when making the new card game, but we've also seen cards featuring characters from Hercules, The Sword in the Stone, 101 Dalmatians, and The Emperor's New Groove. The game also features "Dreamborn" characters intended to be alternate interpretations of popular Disney characters.

Disney Lorcana is the hotly anticipated trading card game due out in August by Ravensburger. The new card game draws from a variety of different Disney movies and characters, with already confirmed characters including Robin Hood, Stitch, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, and more. The new card game involves players trying to be the first to gain 20 Lore, which is generated when a player's characters "Quest." Questing leaves a character open to a challenge from opposing player's characters, which damages both characters simultaneously. Players summon characters and items by spending Ink, which is generated by players placing cards from their hand into their Inkwell area. Most Disney Lorcana cards can be used as Ink, with players limited to adding one card to the Inkwell per turn. Ink is expended when a player summons cards, but is reset at the beginning of the turn, meaning that a player's Inkwell grows over time.

Expect to see more coverage of Disney Lorcana in the coming weeks ahead of the game's official launch in August.