Razer’s Dragon Ball FighterZ Panthera Fightstick Is a Must Have For Fans

There are a lot of options out there when it comes to buying a high quality fightstick for your console of choice. But Razer has an extremely durable line-up of its own, between the Atrox models for the Xbox One (which we reviewed last year) and the Panthera brand for PlayStation 4. While a bit on the expensive side, these controllers are as dependable and awesome-feeling as you can get.

And that line-up recently saw some additions, between the newly announced Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite model and the Dragon Ball FighterZ Panthera fightstick, both of which are likely to be a huge draw for fighting fans. But what makes the FighterZ stick in particular a standout in such a crowded market?

Razer recently gave me a chance to check out one of the models, and here’s a quick sum-up of what makes it one of the most enjoyable fightsticks on the market. Start saving your cash now…

A Design That Dragon Ball Z Fans Will Truly Love

For those of you that like to show off while playing Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Panthera is the stick for you. It features a number of characters from the game showing off in battle poses, including Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Buu and Cell, all coming together with explosive effects.

That’s not all, though. The buttons have been branded to look like the Dragon Balls themselves, numbers from one to seven. It’s a neat little effect that mixes right in with the decor of the pad, even if one of the buttons doesn’t have a number. (Hey, there are only seven Dragon Balls, so no biggie.)

On top of that, the base is also colored orange, so that mixes in with the design of the controller. It would’ve been nice for the joystick to be colored orange as well, but black isn’t too shabby. Plus it matches the TouchPad and buttons located on top of the controller.





Feels Just Like the Arcade, Right Down To the Switches

One other great thing about the FighterZ Panthera model is how close it feels to an arcade game. The buttons and joystick click just like the models you’d find in a coin-op machine, and they’re incredibly durable. They hold up well even with the most complex of moves, and respond accordingly. Not once did we run into a problem executing masterful supers with this thing.

Plus you can modify it if you really feel like tweaking the controller like a pro. You’ll have to invest in the extra parts, but the system opens up via a switch on the front of the peripheral, and lets you tinker around inside. NOTE: this is only recommended for those fighting masters that know what they want from their fighting controllers. Otherwise, we recommend just leaving it alone and enjoying the performance.

And the Panthera fightstick also supports PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, and functionality can be switched with ease. This is particularly cool if you’ve got a collection of classic PS3 fighting games, like Darkstalkers Resurrection and the now delisted Marvel vs. Capcom games. (Yes, you can play these games with a Dragon Ball controller — don’t let the decor fool you.)

Storage Space and Quality Build, But For a Price

We’ve already discussed the joystick and buttons that are included on the Panthera fightstick, and how they’re just like their arcade counterpart. (This also includes the Share and Options buttons on the side of the controller, which don’t get in the way of your performance.) But the build as a whole is top-quality, as the Panthera can take a licking and keep on ticking.

Granted, that’s no excuse to go throwing it around. It’s an expensive controller to replace. But it’ll take your functions to a whole new level without showing any hint of wear. Plus the cord that comes with it attaches securely to the top, so you don’t have to worry about any connections pulling loose.

What’s more, you can also open up the controller and store small things inside in case you’re travelling. We’re not sure if a copy of Dragon Ball FighterZ will fit inside with the case, but you can probably figure something out if you want to take the game and the controller to a friend’s house. Maybe make sure you can find a decent case to carry it around in though, so you don’t set it up for an accidental drop or anything like that.

Now comes the hard part: the price. The Panthera goes for $219.99, which is far higher than the normal fightstick price. But this is one of those cases where you absolutely get what you pay for, with quality parts, superb performance and the kind of design that will make Dragon Ball fans stand up and take notice. It looks remarkable, handles beautifully and has extra functionality for those with the savvy to dive in. Plus switches make it easy to try different things out, though the general settings are the best way to go for newcomers.

If this sounds like the controller for you (and if in your price range, it should be), you can order it here on the Razer page. Kamehame-gotta-have-it!

(Disclaimer: A review unit was sent by the manufacturer.)