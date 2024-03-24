Dragon's Dogma 2: Who to Give the Jadeite Orb

As with several quests in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Hunt For the Jadeite Orb will give you a choice along the way that impacts what rewards you gain for completing the quest. However, if you play your cards right, you can claim the full rewards without risking any prison time. That said, if you don't know what steps to take, ending up in jail is a distinct possibility. Thankfully, we've put together the guide below, which will show exactly who to give the Jadeite Orb to in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to Start Hunt For the Jadeite Orb

(Photo: Capcom)

When you enter Checkpoint Rest Town (head west of Vermund toward the border with Battahl), you'll immediately be greeted by an NPC named Offulve. He will ask you to help him find the Jadeite Orb, thus starting the quest. However, if you continue walking into town, you'll be approached by a man named Everard, who offers to buy the Orb for a kingly sum. You might assume you have to pick between the two for differing rewards, but there's a way to cleverly get both.

First, you need to head to the jail (gaol) in Vernworth. Technically, this part of the quest is skippable since you're following our guide, but we'll include it anyway. If you speak to one of the prisoners here, you can buy a clue to the Orb's location for 500 gold. The prisoner tells you the Orb is found at Ibrahim's Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town. The shop is selling the Orb for 7,000 gold, which is expensive, but you'll be rewarded for your efforts shortly.

Before you leave, there's one more purchase you need to make. This vendor can duplicate your items, so if you spend 2,000 gold, you can duplicate the Orb. You'll need to wait a few in-game days, but it's worth the investment. Do that and then you're ready to wrap up the quest.

Who to Give the Jadeite Orb to in Dragon's Dogma 2

Now that you have two Orbs, you can finish things off, but you'll need to be smart about this. First, give the real Orb to Everard. If you try to give him the fake, you'll either end up in jail or need to spend a huge chunk of gold to bribe Ibrahim. As your reward, you'll be given 12,000 gold and the Ring of Skullduggery. Then, you can give Offulve the fake and he'll reward you with 3,000 gold and an Elite Camping Kit. That's a solid payday for minimal work.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you need help with other quests like the Sphinx's riddles or the Saint of the Slums, make sure to check out our other guides.