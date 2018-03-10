Batman Cameos In New Ready Player One Extended TV Spot

A new extended TV spot for Ready Player One was released that adds Batman to the plethora of pop culture references the film includes.

The TV spot was shared through the official Ready Player One Twitter account and showed exactly one minute of movie footage with references to King Kong, The Iron Giant, and now Batman. Set to the tunes of Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance” and a-ha’s “Take On Me,” Ready Player One protagonist Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) who goes by his in-game avatar name Parzival narrates the new TV spot.

Your reality will never look the same. #ReadyPlayerOne only in theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/Y5TLam1uwx — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) March 9, 2018

Just after the 20-second mark, Watts points out that climbing Mt. Everest with Batman is just one of the many things that’s possible in the OASIS. The TV spot shows a quick shot of the side of the mountain with Batman scaling its vertical wall while other characters follow behind, one hanging from Batman and the other climbing the wall as well.

The Ready Player One preview also makes a reference to another DC hero, though one that we’ve already seen before. Towards the end of the preview at 50 seconds in, Watts is dressed as Clark Kent with name of Superman’s secret identity being directly named along with the theme song that played in the background, just another of the many references to superheroes and characters prominent in the pop culture arena.

This is hardly the first cameo that characters like Batman and Superman have made in the prerelease TV spots and trailers and it certainly won’t be the last. With just a few short weeks before Ready Player One releases in theaters, more teasers will likely be released to continue previewing the film

Ready Player One is scheduled to release in theaters on March 29. A synopsis of the film can be found below:

The film is set in 2045, with the real world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But people have found salvation in the OASIS, an immersive virtual universe where you can go anywhere, do anything, be anyone. The OASIS was created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday died, he left his immense fortune, and total control of the OASIS, to the first person to win three keys, unlocking the door to a digital Easter egg he hid somewhere in his seemingly infinite creation. His challenge launched a game that gripped the entire world, but after five years the scoreboard remained tauntingly empty…until now.