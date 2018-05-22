Ready Player One Gets Digital HD, Home Video Release Date

Earlier this year, director Steven Spielberg adapted Ernest Cline’s novel Ready Player One to the big screen. Despite some minor changes to the story (and a character replacement or two) it was a huge success with a $576 million worldwide box office take thus far.

But soon fans will be able to take the adventure home as Warner Bros. Pictures have announced the home video release of Ready Player One! The movie, which stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance and Simon Pegg, will be arriving on Digital HD first on July 4 followed by a release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray 3D< DVD and Blu-Ray on July 24.

Here’s the synopsis, in case you missed the movie in theaters:

“In the year 2045, the real world is a harsh place. The only time Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) truly feels alive is when he escapes to the OASIS, an immersive virtual universe where most of humanity spend their days. In the OASIS, you can go anywhere, do anything, be anyone — the only limits are your own imagination. The OASIS was created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance), who left his immense fortune and total control of the OASIS to the winner of a three-part contest he designed to find a worthy heir. When Wade conquers the first challenge of the reality-bending treasure hunt, he and his friends — known as the High Five — are hurled into a fantastical universe of discovery and danger to save the OASIS and their world.

Three-time Oscar winner Spielberg directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline. The project was produced by Donald De Line, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Dan Farah. Adam Somner, Daniel Lupi, Chris deFaria and Bruce Berman served as executive producers.”

The 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-Ray and Blu-Ray Combo Packs will come with the following special features, covering the spectrum of the film’s creation:

Game Changer: Cracking the Code

Effects for a Brave New World

Level Up: Sound for the Future

High Score: Endgame

Ernie & Tye’s Excellent Adventure

The ’80’s: You’re the Inspiration

Note: the DVD will only have the “The 80’s: You’re the Inspiration” extra.

The film was a blast in theaters, and will more than likely find a second life in home video with thousands of fans to appeal to. Be sure to check it out when it arrives this summer!