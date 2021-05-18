Red Dead Online Is Getting New Races and Missions Soon

✖

Rockstar Games’ big announcement on Tuesday pertained to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, but the company still had more to say about Red Dead Online, too. The online component to Red Dead Redemption 2 will get new content next week in the form of additional races of both the traditional and targeted varieties with even more content coming in the summer through some extra missions for players to embark on.

The races will come first with all of those being added on May 25th. A total of eight different races will be added with those spread out throughout the five different main regions available in Red Dead Online. Some of them will be Standard Races, others Open Races, with a few of them being Target and Open Target races as well.

Next week, Red Dead Online delivers eight new Races spanning iconic locations across the five states — while Red Dead Online's summer update will add a diverse array of new missions across the world for those looking to step into the criminal underworld.https://t.co/UPvv2eU3n4 pic.twitter.com/6s1Ot8GC0g — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 18, 2021

“Show off your proficiency on horseback in all forms of equine competition with new Standard Races, along with new Open Races where it’s up to you to determine the best path to ride through all the signal fires on a given course,” Rockstar Games said. “Or try your hand at new Target and Open Target Races, where the aim is to take out target checkpoints with your trusty bow and arrow while on horseback.”

Beyond that, it sounds like the summer content planned for Red Dead Online will give players even more to do. Unlike the races, we don’t yet know exactly how many missions will be added whenever the summer plans are finalized and out for players to experience, but Rockstar Games promised them to be a “diverse array of new missions.”

“Red Dead Online’s summer update will add a diverse array of new missions across the world for those looking to step into the criminal underworld,” Rockstar said. “Down in Saint Denis, Angelo Bronte’s trusted lieutenant, Guido Martelli is working to create his own criminal network, so whether it’s intimidation, unsavory crimes, or larger, high-stakes robberies — riders best be willing to do whatever it takes to earn their blood money.”

New races will be available on May 25th in Red Dead Online with additional content coming in the summer via some new missions.