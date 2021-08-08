Red Dead Online Player Goes Viral For Chasing Down Racist KKK Players

✖

A Red Dead Online player has been making a big name for himself on TikTok for killing players dressed up as members of the KKK. The user goes by the name Yuhboi (@umbrellaboy), and he has a series of 16 videos in which he kills these players in dramatic and entertaining ways. Sometimes these players are together in big groups, and other times it's a few that have kidnapped a black NPC. That's when Yuhboi pops in and starts dropping KKK members. All of the videos are set to the Dixie Union remix by Barrxn. You can check out the TikTok account right here.

The videos have gotten a lot of attention online, earning Yuhboi nearly 136,000 followers, as of this writing; clearly a lot of viewers are finding it cathartic watching racists get their comeuppance! The user does share videos other than KKK characters being murdered, but all of their content is directly related to Red Dead Online.

While the videos are indisputably entertaining, it's difficult to say whether or not they represent real players in the game. As Kotaku points out, it seems a bit surprising that there could be this many people in Red Dead Online dressing up as members of the KKK. While racism in online gaming is a very real problem, it seems a bit surprising that Yuhboi has managed to find enough players dressed like KKK members to make 16 videos. The outlet also points out that some of the user's other videos show them using mods, which could be evidence that this is another mod being used.

Yuhboi does not seem to have any other public social media accounts we've been able to find, so the videos will simply have to speak for themselves. Regardless of their legitimacy, they've clearly caught on with viewers in a big way. Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds wasn't exactly known for its historical accuracy either, but sometimes it's just fun to watch bad guys get what's coming to them!

Rockstar's Red Dead Online is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

