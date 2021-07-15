Asmongold Details Racist Behavior in World of Warcraft Community

✖

Racism can be a very big problem in a lot of online gaming communities, and World of Warcraft is no exception. Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" Polom recently discussed racist encounters he's had in the game, which led fellow streamer Asmongold to also detail some of his experiences seeing racist behavior. During a "Just Chatting" session, Asmongold told a story about seeing a guild on his server kick out a player for being black. It's a disturbing anecdote, and it shows that Activision Blizzard needs to do more to make the game a more inviting place for players of all backgrounds.

"There was a guild on Faerlina, on my server, and they found out that a guy was black and they kicked him out of the guild. They re-invited him back into the guild, and they're like 'are you still black?' and he says 'yeah,' and then they kick him back out of the guild again."

Stories such as this one are incredibly disheartening. No one should have to deal with that kind of treatment, and it's going to make some players think twice about spending time with World of Warcraft. Asmongold went on to reveal that racism is not the only problem in the game, detailing some of the other horrible things he's encountered. The streamer claimed that doxxing, revenge porn, and other issues are prominent in the World of Warcraft community. Asmongold has a long history with World of Warcraft, and has a strong knowledge of the game and its community.

Recently, Asmongold has been spending more time with Final Fantasy XIV, as opposed to World of Warcraft. The streamer eventually plans to come back to the latter game, but Square Enix's MMORPG has given Asmongold something else to enjoy in the meantime. Asmongold's streams have seemingly led to increased interest in Final Fantasy XIV. The title recently saw an explosion in interest on Steam, shortly after Asmongold and others on Twitch began streaming the game.

