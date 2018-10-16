‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Has a 60-Hour Campaign

Red Dead Redemption 2 reportedly features roughly a 60-hour campaign even after several hours of content were cut.

Rockstar Games’ stream of content previews combined with the fact that the game appears to have a file size nearing 90GB indicates that there’s plenty to do, but a new report puts a more exact value on the number of hours players can expect to spend on the game’s story mode. Vulture shared an extensive report on the development of Red Dead Redemption 2 and spoke to Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser about the game. Saying that the acting for the game’s main storyline is now finished, the report said that the story was previously 65 hours long before being cut back.

“The acting for Red Dead Redemption 2’s story mode is now complete, but as release day approaches, five hours of the 65-hour game are dumped,” Vulture reported.

That number only appears to pertain to the main game as well with there being even more to do once players drift away from the main game and into its side missions. Houser said that Rockstar Games cut out parts of the game that they felt were “superfluous” or otherwise didn’t mesh well with the game.

“We removed a mission on a train where you had to deal with bounty hunters, because it was fun at first, but then it wasn’t,” Houser told Vulture. “This part of the process is always about compromise and horse trading. Everyone always loses bits of the game they love.”

Houser said that entire missions were removed from the game if Rockstar Games felt that they wouldn’t work. Arthur Morgan, the protagonist of the game, also had two different love interests at one point, but one was removed because it didn’t work well. This implies that Morgan still has one love interest that he can pursue, though Houser didn’t go into more detail on that subject.

Elsewhere in the report, Vulture gave another example of how much content there is in Red Dead Redemption 2. Vulture reported that the game contains 300,000 animations and 500,000 lines of dialogue. That same paragraph in the article also had a quote from Houser that’s been met with some criticism, the studio co-founder saying that the Rockstar Games team sometimes worked up to 100 hours in a week.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.