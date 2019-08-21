Red Dead Redemption 2 Story DLC Possibly Revealed In New Rockstar Games Leak

Is Rockstar Games working Red Dead Redemption 2 story DLC for PS4 and Xbox One? Well, a new leak seems to suggest that’s exactly what’s doing. Over in Australia, a game from Rockstar Games dubbed “Bonaire” has been banned. And what’s so interesting is nobody knows what the game is or why Australia is banning it already. And like any good Internet mystery, plenty of theories have attempted to make sense of the perplexing situation, and the leading one claims “Bonaire” is a codename for Red Dead Redemption 2 story DLC.

Before we get to that though, let’s backtrack a bit. So, the game was discovered after Australia refreshed the list of games it currently has banned. Included in this mix of games is Bonaire, a game the Internet has never heard of before. So, why do people think this is Red Dead Redemption 2 story DLC? Well, because Bonaire is the name of a Caribbean island, and, as you will know, Red Dead Redemption 2’s story did at one point take players to Guarma, a tropical island in the same region. In other words, there seems to be some connection here. But the better evidence for it being Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC is that it can’t possibly be anything else.

Some have suggested it could be related to Bully 2, but it’s unclear how “Bonaire” would ever be related to Bully 2, which, at this point, has only been rumored. Meanwhile, it seems unlikely it’s already the next Grand Theft Auto, and it seems unlikely the next Grand Theft Auto will take players to the island. That really only leaves us with Red Dead Redemption 2. However, it’s unclear why the expansion would get the ban hammer if the base game didn’t. I suppose it could be a Red Dead Online update or a new game entirely, however, the latter seems very unlikely, and it’s unclear why the former would have to go through rating boards.

Let’s think about it. It’s way too early to be a new game, classification happens very late in development, it’d be announced by now. So it’s either a new version (PC?) of an existing game or a proper, most likely paid, DLC. What released game could have that? RDR 2 of course. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) August 20, 2019

Alas, all we can do is speculate. As you will know, Rockstar Games left behind single-player DLC with Grand Theft Auto V because of the success of GTA Online. However, Red Dead Online hasn’t taken off in the same fashion, and further, one time certainly doesn’t set precedence.

