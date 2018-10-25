'Red Dead Redemption 2' Dogs Are Definitely Good Boys, But Don’t Shoot Them

In my review of Red Dead Redemption 2 that I posted earlier today, I talked about the bond that you make with your horse, as taking care of it makes it more loyal to you - even with an accidental collapse or two from a misjudged jump. But there are also some other animals that are likely to get noticed when the game releases later tonight -- and that includes dogs.

Now, you might notice that games like Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey have already done an outstanding job of forming a team between your character and man's best friend. But there's something truly gratifying about stopping to pet a dog in Red Dead Redemption 2, even if hell seems to be breaking loose with the gang you're a part of.

You can find these pooches scattered throughout the game world, and though they aren't quite as loyal a companion as you'll find in other releases, it's still something to pet one and watch it show appreciation from said petting. And based on some social media responses, a lot of players can't wait to go around the game world and do this. Yes, even with all the cowboys shooting at you.

You can pet dogs in Red Dead Redemption 2 10/10 Game of the Year pic.twitter.com/fn9LXb1uOD — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) October 25, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 lets you pet cats and dogs 10/10 goty — I am thou, thou art Chrono (@xChrono576) October 25, 2018

Saw in a leak you can pet dogs in red dead redemption 2 and they wag their tails and shit. Gonna play as the wholesome drifter who goes from town to town showering good Bois in love and attention. — (Cruella) Deaville 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@DeavilleDaniel) October 25, 2018

That said, you want to take care of these "good boys" because making the wrong move could be a costly mistake for your character.

In this previously published hands-on report from VentureBeat, it was noted that when the player went to pet the dog and accidentally shot him instead, things turned nasty. You instantly got into Wanted status in the town of Valentine, and bounty hunters and lawmen alike went gunning for you. We haven't seen that much bedlam over the abuse of an animal since the town in Skyrim went nuts over stepping on a chicken. (Guess they really love their chickens.)

But we know there aren't people out there that are looking to sadistically shoot dogs -- at least, we hope. Finding these little animals throughout Red Dead's world and petting them, even under dire circumstances, can easily turn your day around.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases later tonight for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Want to learn more about the game? Check out our review!