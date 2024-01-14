Red Dead Redemption 2 Fan Discovers Crazy Bounty Mission Detail Five Years Later

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games of the last decade, if not of all-time. Rockstar Games put five years of effort into Red Dead Redemption 2 and it may be one of the most detailed video games ever made. From the performances to the little things you can find while exploring the open world, it's a game you can get truly lost in for hundreds of hours and never see everything it has to offer. It's a bit amazing how much there is to see and do without Rockstar Games having added any kind of DLC or post-launch content to the single player, yet players are still playing it. It's even continuing to bring in heaps of players as it had a major surge over the holidays when the game was on sale on Steam.

With that said, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still flooring players with its details five years later. The developers thought extremely far ahead and attempted to predict just about everything the player may try to do. One of the latest details comes out of a bounty hunting mission where you track down a man named Mark Johnson, a guy who is a husband and father. He'll ask you if he can say goodbye to his family first and then you can take him to jail. However, one player realized you can kill his wife, take him to jail, and then return to the jail later and apologize. About a week later, you can find him as he's about to be hung for his crimes and then subsequently free him and send him off to go be with his son. Given the game never commands you to do any of these things and it certainly never makes any indication that you can do this, it's a pretty impressive detail.

It's possible someone has seen this specific chain of events before, but it does seem rare because of how small the windows of time to do witness these events. It begs the question of what other secrets Red Dead Redemption 2 is hiding and what Grand Theft Auto VI will contain when it releases next year.