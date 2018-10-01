New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Gameplay Trailer Released

Rockstar Games shared more Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay footage with part two of the official gameplay reveal being released on Monday.

Defining Red Dead Redemption 2 as Rockstar Games’ “most ambitious open-world experience to date,” the gameplay video featured narration from Rockstar Games over the open-world segments that showed different events taking place in the Wild West world. While controlling Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde Gang that’s been extensively detailed in the past, players can embark on different missions ranging from robbing businesses to more mundane tasks.

“Watch the second half of our Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Series – outlining all sorts of nefarious activities Arthur and the Van der Linde Gang can get involved in, including robbing trains, encountering rival gangs and outlaws, evading cunning lawmen and lots more in a world that is deep, teeming with life and very menacing,” Rockstar Games’ preview for the new gameplay reveal said. “Today’s video also includes a look at the new and expanded Dead Eye system, and was captured entirely from in-game footage.”

The trailer also shows that the Van der Linde Gang isn’t the only group of outlaws roaming the western landscape. Players will encounter rival gangs during their travels, many of which are out there doing the same thing that Morgan and the rest of his crew are as they rob travelers and pillage towns. The gangs also appear to be quite diverse as well with several different leader-looking individuals shown in the trailer.

Just as the trailer description previewed, we also get a better look at the Dead Eye system in Red Dead Redemption 2, the mechanic that allows players to slow down time and be more precise with their shots.

“The Dead Eye system has been expanded and will progress in stages allowing you to slow time, paint targets, and see critical or fatal points of your enemies,” the narrator said. “How and when you use it is up to you.”

The gameplay reveal also alluded to the different choices that players can make in their travels that’ll shape how people react to the protagonist. When you’re not robbing trains and beating up people, you can take part in more casual events like going to see a show or hanging out with the rest of your gang. More of the first-person gameplay was also revealed, a feature that’ll let Red Dead Redemption 2 players navigate the world in a much more personal perspective.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to be released on October 26th.