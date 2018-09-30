New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Gameplay Video Debuting Tomorrow

We've been waiting for a good while to see more gameplay footage from Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2. And, thankfully, we know exactly when we're going to get it.

The company sent out a rare Sunday tweet just a little bit ago, confirming that the next gameplay video from the sequel would make its debut tomorrow, October 1, at 9 AM EDT. That's in just a few hours! You can see the tweet for yourself below.

Gameplay Video Part 2 coming tomorrow

9am Eastern pic.twitter.com/ZjS3ZUhKHg — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 30, 2018

It's unknown exactly what Rockstar will be showing with the new gameplay video. However, we've seen a ton of features revealed over the past few weeks, like family members coming after you for revenge if you kill their kin, or the introduction of black cowboys into the Red Dead legacy. So don't be surprised if we get a closer look at those features.

There were also some items that were teased at the end of the last gameplay video,including missions, activities, enemy gangs, robberies and other activities. It also appears that we'll be getting a closer look at the Deadeye shooting system, which is making its return from the original Red Dead with some improvements. So there is a lot that we can look forward to.

More than likely, the video will run a good amount of time, considering that we're that much closer to the game's final release. We'll let you know as soon as it's available so we can watch right alongside you and see what other awesome features are coming to the game.

Now there's just one more question that needs to be answered. Will tomorrow's gameplay video also give us a glimpse out of what to expect from Red Dead Online? That part of the game was introduced a few weeks ago, and even though it's not set to launch until sometime in November, it has a lot of players excited, mainly because of how well Grand Theft Auto Online worked for Grand Theft Auto V over the past few years. Hopefully we'll, at the very least, get a taste of what's in store for your online shenanigans. Maybe we'll even be able to get into some gang shootouts in-between our poker sessions. Fingers crossed!

We'll let you know what features you can look forward to once the video goes live.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.