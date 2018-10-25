Red Dead Redemption 2 Fan Thanks Rockstar After Breaking Up With His Girlfriend

There are a lot of people excited for Red Dead Redemption 2’s arrival tomorrow – including churches, apparently – but one fan’s moment of “surreal” anticipation is probably one of the more interesting testaments about how much this release means to gamers.

One fan of the Wild West series posted a photo on Reddit of him sitting outside of a game shop waiting for Red Dead Redemption 2’s midnight release. He captioned this captured moment in time by saying “Tonight my GF and I finally called it quits after four years. Now I’m sitting down here at the NZ midnight release and it truly is a surreal feeling. This games means a lot to me right now. Thank you, Rockstar.”

Since this game is so expansive with a heart-felt narrative driven by powerful characters and an immersive storyline, it seems that this game’s release couldn’t come at a more perfect time for the original poster. Breakups are hard and usually is a period where people rely heavily on friends or are craving a suitable distraction. With a game of this magnitude whose entire purpose is total immersion, it seems like Rockstar’s latest open-world adventure will be just the thing this newly single player needs.

Also in the Red Dead Redemption 2-verse, embargo is up which means reviews are going live! We couldn’t get enough of this title ourselves, even giving the game a perfect score!

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

He added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 goes live on October 26 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.