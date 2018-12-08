‘Red Dead Online’ Player Gets The Most Satisfying Revenge On Griefers

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as rolling into a town in Red Dead Redemption, lassoing a random player, and then dragging them behind your horse for everybody to see. Except for getting revenge on the person who does that to you.

If you’ve played Red Dead Redemption 2’s Red Dead Online, you’ll know griefing is part of the experience of playing the open-world Wild West game with complete strangers who blare music through their headphones. I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve been enjoying my day hunting in a meadow to only hear a posse blasting 21 Savage riding down a hillside to ruin my life. If you’re lucky, they are playing Maad City by Kendrick Lamar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, I might say that Red Dead Online is a game about one thing: players griefing you, and you getting revenge on said players.

That said, one player took to Reddit to share their experience being griefed, and the beautiful revenge they got long not after.

The best part of this revenge is the on-time musical cue of the happy-sounding piano music that kicks in right after the last griefer gets blasted. Almost like the universe knew and was celebrating the process of karma.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port nor a Nintendo Switch port. However, while the latter seems very, very unlikely, the former has leaked multiple times suggesting it’s in the pipeline and coming soon.

For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the game by clicking here.

And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Is griefing a problem in Red Dead Online? Is there anything Rockstar Games could do to fix it, or is it just a consequence of the nature of Red Dead Online?