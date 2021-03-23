Red Dead Online Players Upset After Latest Update
The latest Red Dead Online update has Red Dead Redemption 2 fans frustrated and losing hope in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. Like many of the recent updates made to the game, the latest from Rockstar Games doesn't add a plethora of new content or give players a ton to do. Rather, the weekly update largely comes with bonuses and discounts, which some players will appreciate, but not the ones over on Twitter.
The update -- which can be found here -- offers bonuses on a new source of employment, a land of opportunities, and races, plus free rewards for playing with a Posse. Beyond this, the update does a bit more, but nothing more consequential than what's above. And right now, fans aren't impressed with what's above.
Over on Twitter, the tweet announcing this week's update -- more or less -- has two types of replies: players asking about GTA 6 and players expressing their frustration and disappointment not just with this update, but the last few weekly updates and the current state of the game.
Not only are players growing desperate for meaningful new content, but for long-awaited features and for bug fixes for problems that have been plaguing the game for months.
Oh No, Not That Gif
Not What the Fans Want
how yall treat this game is genuinely upsetting😭 instead of focusing on quality and your players yall just decide to take advantage of your loyal fanbase, throw us scraps like bonuses and vouchers and grind out shit car after shit car on gta because it's a moneysuck. every week.— blink | PRESAVE CMBYN (@MULAN3Y) March 23, 2021
Please Fix the Game
As a very big fan of the game, and as a person who isn’t here to beg for GTA 6: Please fix the game. I know it’s difficult because of Covid-19, but that hasn’t stopped you from fixing and updating GTA Online. This game is a masterpiece, and deserves so much more than this.— 🍚 (@EliasHanstad) March 23, 2021
Doesn't Compare to GTA Online
Wow
New Outlaw pass and new missions
What a surprise.....
Do you remember the initial GTAO development?
Every month a big update expanding the game
The first day of GTAO already had more content and variety of activities than RDO with two years online
Differences..— Madafacka Jones (@ElMadafakaJones) March 23, 2021
Boring Content
Just give us Haircuts and Head/Face Accessories or Makeups, and Secondary or Third Character Slots. So you can attract more people, who’s interested on virtual Cosplays. Instead of Just Boring content.....— Lyro Daniel (@lyro_daniel) March 23, 2021
What's Going On?
Speaking of those A Land of Opportunities Missions, when are you guys gunna finish the story for that? It's been.... what? A year and a half, maybe two since we last got missions for that? Don't really think players are even invested in them anymore.— Mr Gaming Buds (@MrGamingBuds) March 23, 2021
Angry Emojis
Big update ? Bank heist ??, train or diligence attack ??? Lead a Ranch ???? No no no and always no !!!!!! What are you doing for.... 😠😡— Cholley Nicolas (@CholleyNicolas) March 23, 2021
Exciting...
Wow, so amazing, can’t wait to jump on do the same shit I’ve been doing for 2 years now so exciting 😐 pic.twitter.com/udEF3P84QA— Piscecal (@Piscecal_) March 23, 2021
Who Is Picking These Events?
Double the money a whole 20 dollars now.. So asking us to play solo then have a posse event.. Must be hard throwing darts at the dartboard to pick these event weeks.. pic.twitter.com/JCh6SZbYZy— Deadly (@Deadly2469) March 23, 2021
Game Needs Private Lobbies
Any chance we can get private lobbies so we can enjoy online without trolls?— Casey Mongillo ケイシ・モンジロ (@CaseyTheVA) March 23, 2021