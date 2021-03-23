Red Dead Online Players Upset After Latest Update

The latest Red Dead Online update has Red Dead Redemption 2 fans frustrated and losing hope in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. Like many of the recent updates made to the game, the latest from Rockstar Games doesn't add a plethora of new content or give players a ton to do. Rather, the weekly update largely comes with bonuses and discounts, which some players will appreciate, but not the ones over on Twitter.

The update -- which can be found here -- offers bonuses on a new source of employment, a land of opportunities, and races, plus free rewards for playing with a Posse. Beyond this, the update does a bit more, but nothing more consequential than what's above. And right now, fans aren't impressed with what's above.

Over on Twitter, the tweet announcing this week's update -- more or less -- has two types of replies: players asking about GTA 6 and players expressing their frustration and disappointment not just with this update, but the last few weekly updates and the current state of the game.

Not only are players growing desperate for meaningful new content, but for long-awaited features and for bug fixes for problems that have been plaguing the game for months.