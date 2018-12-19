Rumor: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Footage Leaked

The PC gamer’s dream: Red Dead Redemption 2. Though leaks and rumors about the highly praised Rockstar Games sequel finally making its way over onto PC is nothing new, a more recent leak seems to back up suspicions that the franchise might finally be making its way over to the popular platform. That being said, the new footage doesn’t have everyone convinced.

The video above has been taken down once already but has since been re-uploaded to show a very small look at the game’s rumored PC settings. The video shows off the Red Dead Redemption 2 player showing off the game’s PC settings while changing the resolution. It’s blurry, but looks pretty authentic! That being said, there are a few red flags that this could be fake.

The most obvious one being that the video doesn’t show anything other than a menu screen, which – let’s be real, that’s a really easy thing to fake. Another tid-bit is that there’s nothing really about any PC-specific changes such as anti-aliasing and ambient alterations. With a game as stunningly detailed as Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s hard to imagine that Rockstar wouldn’t offer anything like that.

Still, it’s hard not to want this to be true – especially with the many, many leaks that have suggested a PC port is on the way in 2019. Keep in mind, though – Rockstar has only confirmed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thus far, so until we get an official green light – take all reports such as this with a grain of salt.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

