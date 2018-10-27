‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Are Upset Over How Long Installation Takes

The wait for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a long one with the game being developed for years, but plenty of people found they had to wait just a bit longer as the game’s massive file size was installed.

After multiple rumors circulated about how large the full game would be as product packaging and other details were revealed, it was eventually discovered that the game would take two discs to download and play the game that totals at just around 100GB depending on the platform it’s played on. With such a sizable file regardless of whether the game was being installed digitally or from a physical disc, people waiting for Red Dead Redemption 2 to become available on October 26th spent the next few hours looking at an installation screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waiting, and Waiting, and Waiting …

Who else loves their PS4 loading screen while waiting for Red Dead Redemption 2 ? pic.twitter.com/yGb1GfzCC5 — videonMode (@videonMode) October 27, 2018

How quickly the game installed depended on several variables like Internet speed and whether it was being installed digitally or from a physical disc, but people still found themselves sitting in front of their console’s screen waiting for the installation to finish.

Even Physical Owners Had to Wait

“Playing on consoles is so much easier than on PC, you can play your games instantly”.



Nope, the last time you could play games on consoles instantly was with the PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube.



I’ll be waiting for a long time before I can play Red Dead Redemption II today. pic.twitter.com/xYnWXw6fvL — Jake George Potts (@ShakeyJake25) October 27, 2018

Buying a game’s physical version used to be as workaround to waiting for games to download whether those were bought digitally on a console or on a PC, but as some people pointed out, that’s not the case any longer. Even those who purchased the two-disc version of the game had to wait at least a few hours for the installation to complete before they could play Red Dead Redemption 2.

Not Quite 127 Hours, But it Felt Like It

How long imma be waiting to download Red Dead Redemption 2 pic.twitter.com/tngYMVlPcj — Martin McQuown (@martin_mcquown) October 26, 2018

Waiting for Red Dead Redemption 2 to install pic.twitter.com/y048Xb2SsW — Avram (@JJ_Avrams) October 26, 2018

From the Pink Panther to the film 127 Hours, people waiting on Red Dead Redemption 2 had more than one way to express how long the wait felt. It (hopefully) didn’t take that long for anyone to download, but it probably felt like it did for many people stuck staring at their download screen.

Forgetting to Pre-Load

I forgot to preload Red Dead Redemption 2 the other night ??‍♂️ how’s your day going? — MD (@StrangelyDope) October 26, 2018

I feel like a dumbass bc I didn’t preload Red Dead Redemption 2. Now I’m sitting here waiting for it to install almost 100GBs worth of data smh ??‍♂️ — a guy named victor. (@VM_2187) October 26, 2018

Like other sizable games, Red Dead Redemption 2 could’ve been pre-loaded on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 if it was purchased digitally prior to its release date. The feature wouldn’t help anyone who wanted the physical version, but for those who didn’t, they could have the game ready to go. Not everyone remembered to do that though with some people still left waiting for the game even if they did buy the digital version.