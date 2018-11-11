‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Has An Epic Encounter With A Bear

Red Dead Redemption 2’s vast open-world is brimming with danger. Whether it’s a couple of feelin’ lucky O’Driscolls, a temperamental cougar, or lightening bolts, in Rockstar Games’ open-world western, there’s countless ways to find yourself in trouble and looking death in the face. One of those ways is by getting too close to a bear.

Bears give cougars and even the meanest pack of wolves a run for their money as the most dangerous animal in the game. Getting too close to them isn’t suggested, as they can pounce on you and end your day pretty quickly and easily if you’re arent anticipating them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, encounters with them are inevitable. Whether you’re trying to fish on a northern river-bank or in need of a Legendary bear pelt, encounters with bears are going to happen. But no encounter is likely to top the one Reddit user, IrishUnity1, had.

As the Reddit user found out, horses are good at one thing and one thing only: putting players in bad situations. This specific time, the player’s Kentucky Sadler opts to fall off a cliff side. Almost killing itself in the process, the horse leaves the player stranded on foot with a raging bear looking to get revenge on for them skinning all of his cousins into fuzzy chaps. And the result is an epic and tense encounter that the player was fortunate to survive.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there is no word of the game is coming to PC or Nintendo Switch, but the former has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s coming to the platform in the near-future.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment and let us know your closest and most intense encounter with wildlife in the game. Was it with a bear? A charging boar? Or just trying to survive riding through a forest packed tightly with trees?