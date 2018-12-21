Apparently the Grinch is not a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2? Why? Because of fast-travel.

Speaking to IGN, the Grinch at Universal Studios revealed that he has recently been playing “Red Sled Redemption 2,” and he doesn’t get what all the hooplah is about nor why the game got so much coverage.

Why does the Grinch hate one of the 2018’s most celebrated games? Well, for one, he has a bone to pick with the game’s fast-travel system.

The Grinch is not a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2… pic.twitter.com/aB170XXZo0 — IGN (@IGN) December 21, 2018

As you can see, the Grinch’s main contention is that it’s not as straight-forward as opening your map and fast-traveling. If you want to fast-travel in the game you need to unlock it via a camp upgrade. After that you can head back to your camp whenever and use your map there to fast-travel. You can also use in-game transportation like stage coaches as well, but these are also only available at specific points of the map.

Personally, I don’t think there’s any flaw in this. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world meant to be explored and traversed, not only because it’s beautiful and richly realized, but because of how alive and dynamic it feels when you do so. A lot of my best moments with the game naturally arose while riding from one place to another, and I was never taken out of the immersion with a fast-travel loading screen. And when you consider Red Dead Redemption 2 is hellbent on realism and immersion, this makes sense.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s open world is not designed to be plowed through or zipped around via fast-travel. There are other open-world games better suited for that, and if you rush through Red Dead Redemption 2 by just going from point to point, it’s going to feel frustrating and tedious at times, as the Grinch has learned.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. However, while the former looks very, very unlikely — if not impossible — the latter has leaked multiple times suggesting it’s in the pipeline and coming soon.