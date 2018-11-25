‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Creates Dutch van der Linde Gang Out of LEGOs

Almost a month after its release, people are still talking about Red Dead Redemption 2. And with Red Dead Online right around the corner, the hype levels are likely to take over gaming circles again.

And like any game this popular and this beloved, fans have been paying tribute to Rockstar Games’ latest effort in a variety of creative ways. But this new tribute from Reddit user “UnshiftedToast” might be the best yet. Why? Because in involves LEGOs.

As you can see, the Reddit user has begun to create the Dutch van der Linde gang in LEGO form, and has already assembled Arthur, Dutch, John, Reverend Swanson, and LENNNNYYYY, with plans to create figures for each and every member of the 24-strong gang. So, if you’re disappointed to not see the likes of Sadie, Karen, Charles, or Uncle in LEGO form, don’t worry, they’re coming. Thus, be sure to keep an eye on the game’s official Reddit page to make sure you catch the whole gang.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing this, Rockstar Games has yet to announce a PC port, but given how much it has leaked these past couple of months, it’s safe to assume that such a port is coming in the near future.

For more news and information on the open-world western, click here. For more on what all the hooplah about the game is — and why people would go out of their way to create its characters in LEGO form — be sure to peep our glowing review of the title. Here’s a snippet from it:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”