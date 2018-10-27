‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Here’s How Long It Takes To Cross The Map

Red Dead Redemption 2 features a massive open-world that sometimes feels endlessly explorable and that is easy to get distracted in. But just how big is it? Well, TwinInfinite, has discovered that to travel from one corner on the map to another takes 16 minutes in real-life.

For those that don’t know, 16 minutes puts the game in-line with other recent massive open-world games, such as the newer Assassin’s Creed Origins and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. And the 16-minute figure just represents how long it takes on horseback at full sprint. In other words, if you’re on foot, it’s going to be considerably longer.

Unlike many other recent open-world games, Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t just a mile long, it’s a mile deep. Many open-world games feel vast, but that vastness is at the cost of world realization. There are a ton of open-world games on the market that are huge, but empty and shallow. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the opposite of this. In fact, more impressive than its size is just how pack full of content and systems it is. It’s a big world, but it’s also more importantly a world that feels alive and bursting with potential for player stories.

As you may know, Red Dead Redemption 2’s map is stretched across five different regions: Ambarino, New Hanover, New Austin, Lemoyne, and West Elizabeth. Each of these regions is a fictional place, but collectively they form a pretty realistic recreation of late 1800s southwest United States.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s map is notably about the same size as Grand Theft Auto V’s, Rockstar Games previous release. However, in Grand Theft Auto, you are often crossing the map with a high-speed vehicle, not a horse. And as a result, Red Dead Redemption 2’s world can feel much bigger, even if it isn’t.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more on the game, here's a snippet of our official and glowing review (via Robert Workman):

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”