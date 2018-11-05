‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Video Compares Its Graphics To The First Game

The tech gurus of Digital Foundry have released a brand-new video that compares the graphics of Rockstar Games’ recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, with its 2010 predecessor, Red Dead Redemption.

The video reveals that — obviously — there is a considerable graphical leap from the first game to the prequel thanks to technical advancements in the last eight years and the bump in newer and better hardware to run on. But the leap isn’t as big as you might expect. The first game was quite the looker for its time, and while it looks slightly outdated compared alongside its follow-up, the contrast isn’t that drastic, at least not in every aspect of the two games.

Anyway, for a deep technical analysis comparing the two game’s, be sure to check out the entire video below, which doesn’t include anything spoliery beyond some map/location spoilers.

As the video notes, the difference between the two games graphically can be see the most in the areas of Red Dead Redemption 2 that featured remade towns and landscapes from the first game.

The video also highlights just how stunning Red Dead Redemption 2 is, and how it’s undoubtedly one of the best looking open-world games ever, if not the best. And so was Red Dead Redemption in 2010. In other words, it’s good to see Rockstar Games once again setting the bar.

I’ve personally dumped 40-50 hours into Red Dead Redemption 2 so far, and just like with the first game in 2010, I’ve found myself countless times stopping and enjoying the game’s presentation. Whether it’s the fine attention to detail, the way a dead alligator sinks into the mud, or the way light creeps through a forest, the game is a joy to sit back and watch.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. However, the latter has been leaking quite a bit, suggesting that a PC version is on the horizon, and potentially even VR support.

For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here. For more on why it’s so critically-acclaimed, peep our official review.