Is Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare about to be announced by Rockstar Games? It seems like wishful thinking, but it’s not unreasonable. Since Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PS4 and Xbox One, Rockstar Games has done next to nothing with it. Rather, all of the focus has been on Red Dead Online. The current expectation is that this isn’t going to change, but while this is a reasonable expectation, a new discovery suggests it may be off the mark.

Over on Reddit, one Red Dead Redemption 2 player revealed a strange encounter they had recently while playing Red Dead Online. As you can see in the video below, near Bear Claw, the player ran into an undead NPC, and according to the player, this happened on PS4, ruling out the possibility of mods, which leaves three explanations. The first is also the most simple and boring: this is a glitch. Thankfully, this is also unlikely given the detail of the character model. The second explanation is this is just upcoming Halloween content. The third and final explanation is this Undead Nightmare content that accidentally leaked a little early.

Unfortunately, for single-player fans, even if this third explanation is accurate, it doesn’t mean Undead Nightmares will be realized like it was in the first game, which is to say, it may be limited to Red Dead Online as the discovery was made not playing the single-player campaign, but the online.

For now, all we have is speculation. Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the discovery and the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 — including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news — click here.