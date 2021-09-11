Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Can’t Believe the Ages of the Game’s Characters

Red Dead Redemption 2 players can’t believe how young characters in the open-world western are. While many understand that life was harder back in the 19th century, especially for an on-the-run outlaw flirting with death, it seems RDR2 fans underestimated just how much this type of lifestyle can age you. Over on Reddit, players were shocked to learn the ages of characters like Arthur Morgan and John Martson. In fact, the post was so surprising that it quickly went viral.

If you haven’t seen the post yet, it reveals the following character ages: Hosea Matthews (55), Dutch van der Linde (44), Micah Bell (39), Arthur Morgan (36), Bill Williamson (33), Charles Smith (27), John Marston (26), and Molly O’Shea (Mid-20s). Now, if you thought all of these characters were older than they are, you’re not alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging by the comments, one of the biggest shocks is that Bill is younger than Arthur, but considering the latter is an alcoholic and has dealt with considerable trauma, this actually isn’t that surprising. And this isn’t to say Arthur looks young. In fact, you could argue he looks a bit older than 36, but Bill looks like he’s in his 40s, at least according to most players. Meanwhile, John only being 26 and Micah being in his 30s gets a lot of shouts in the comments as well.

That said, it’s worth noting that the average life expectancy for a male in the US during the time of the game was 46 years. Combine this context with the context of the gang’s lifestyle, and it’s not very surprising they all look older than they are.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed game, click here. In the most recent and related news, some IRL locations in the game were recently devastated by natural disasters.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do these RDR2 character ages surprise you?